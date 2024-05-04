Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) EVP Sells $181,826.04 in Stock

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $181,826.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,710.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Bryan Everard Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 1st, Bryan Everard Smith sold 7,400 shares of Nasdaq stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $465,534.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,889,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,187,653. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.75. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.88 and a 12-month high of $64.25.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NDAQ. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.92.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 89.3% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Nasdaq by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

