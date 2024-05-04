Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) CFO Sells 2,000 Shares

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $120,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,964.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kenneth Stillwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 1st, Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of Pegasystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $127,400.00.

On Friday, March 1st, Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of Pegasystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $132,860.00.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Kenneth Stillwell sold 6,535 shares of Pegasystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $416,018.10.

On Friday, February 16th, Kenneth Stillwell sold 20,606 shares of Pegasystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,301,681.02.

Pegasystems stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.55. 387,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,609. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.62 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.62. Pegasystems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.66 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26.

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.64. Pegasystems had a return on equity of 45.00% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $474.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.76 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $758,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Pegasystems during the first quarter worth $3,148,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 116.8% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 1st quarter valued at $1,497,000. 46.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Pegasystems from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Pegasystems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Pegasystems from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

