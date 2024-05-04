Insider Selling: Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $75,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 886,654 shares in the company, valued at $8,928,605.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Amicus Therapeutics Trading Down 0.3 %

FOLD traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,379,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000,920. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.39 and a beta of 0.80. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 119.46% and a negative net margin of 37.96%. The business had revenue of $115.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.11 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FOLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

