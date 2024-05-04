Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) EVP Mark N. Rogers Sells 5,000 Shares

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $156,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,264. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

Amkor Technology stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,060,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,557. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.94. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.82.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Amkor Technology’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is presently 20.39%.

AMKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Fox Advisors assumed coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amkor Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amkor Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 1,324.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 1,414.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Amkor Technology by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

Featured Stories

