Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 2,055.7% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 15,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 15,171 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 192.8% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 69,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 45,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $311,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

ARKK traded down $0.91 on Friday, hitting $42.00. 14,695,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,407,366. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.81 and its 200 day moving average is $46.22. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.76 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.