2,600 Shares in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Acquired by Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 27,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Kades & Cheifetz LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHB stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,212,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,142. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $61.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.54 and its 200 day moving average is $55.47.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

