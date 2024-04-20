Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $180,000 in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB)

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 249.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000.

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYMB traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.33. 1,271,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,472. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $25.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.85.

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (HYMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Municipal Yield index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield and investment grade fixed-rate municipal US bonds with at least a year to maturity. HYMB was launched on Apr 13, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

