Greenleaf Trust Increases Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 45.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,437 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 42,547 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. Sora Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $11,265,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,258,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,219,000 after purchasing an additional 383,015 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.1% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 38,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Retireful LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 594,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after buying an additional 202,637 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.68.

AT&T Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.51. 45,820,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,811,916. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.00 and a 200-day moving average of $16.49. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $18.72. The company has a market cap of $118.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.63%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

