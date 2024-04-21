Analysts Set MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) PT at $15.25

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the three ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.33.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on MRC Global from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.
MRC opened at $11.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $994.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.76. MRC Global has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.06.
MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $768.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.52 million. MRC Global had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MRC Global will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.
