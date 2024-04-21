Analysts Set MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) PT at $15.25

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the three ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.33.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on MRC Global from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Get MRC Global alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MRC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MRC Global

MRC Global Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MRC Global by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,305,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,714,000 after acquiring an additional 455,224 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in MRC Global by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,448,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,344,000 after purchasing an additional 285,843 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MRC Global by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,909,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,575,000 after purchasing an additional 322,937 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MRC Global by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,406,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,477,000 after purchasing an additional 31,186 shares during the period. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP raised its stake in MRC Global by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 3,866,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,574,000 after purchasing an additional 891,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

MRC opened at $11.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $994.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.76. MRC Global has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.06.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $768.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.52 million. MRC Global had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MRC Global will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRC Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.