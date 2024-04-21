Sow Good (SOWG) vs. Its Competitors Financial Contrast

Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG – Get Free Report) is one of 35 publicly-traded companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Sow Good to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Sow Good and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sow Good 0 0 0 0 N/A Sow Good Competitors 295 1050 1300 23 2.39

As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 24.55%. Given Sow Good’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sow Good has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

Sow Good has a beta of 2.05, indicating that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sow Good’s competitors have a beta of 1.13, indicating that their average share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sow Good and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sow Good $16.07 million -$3.06 million -24.76 Sow Good Competitors $7.45 billion $708.70 million 4.39

Sow Good’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Sow Good. Sow Good is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Sow Good and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sow Good -19.05% -91.69% -23.25% Sow Good Competitors -32.94% -38.41% -9.00%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.7% of Sow Good shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.2% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by institutional investors. 84.7% of Sow Good shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sow Good competitors beat Sow Good on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Sow Good Company Profile

Sow Good Inc. produces and sells freeze-dried candy, snacks, smoothies, and granola in the United States. It markets its products through direct-to-consumer focused websites, as well as through the business-to-business sales channels. The company offers its products under the Sow Good and Sustain Us brands. The company was formerly known as Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. and changed its name to Sow Good Inc. in January 2021. Sow Good Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Irving, Texas.

