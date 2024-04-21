Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.48.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OWL. UBS Group raised shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

In other news, major shareholder Path Solutions 2020 L.P Glide sold 4,500,000 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $71,145,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 33.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OWL. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OWL opened at $18.26 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $19.87. The company has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of 182.62, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.53.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $494.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is 560.06%.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

