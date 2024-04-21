Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Holdings Lifted by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 52.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,306 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.5% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $300,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BetterWealth LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in Broadcom by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 609 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Sabal Trust CO raised its position in Broadcom by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $54.28 on Friday, hitting $1,204.71. 4,479,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,254,590. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $601.29 and a 1-year high of $1,438.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $558.29 billion, a PE ratio of 44.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,305.11 and its 200 day moving average is $1,120.88.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, April 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,285.41.

In other Broadcom news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,276,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,465.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

