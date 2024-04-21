Head to Head Comparison: Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) and Jiangxi Copper (OTCMKTS:JIXAY)

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) and Jiangxi Copper (OTCMKTS:JIXAY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Taseko Mines and Jiangxi Copper, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taseko Mines 0 0 2 0 3.00 Jiangxi Copper 0 0 0 0 N/A

Taseko Mines presently has a consensus price target of $2.83, suggesting a potential upside of 15.18%. Given Taseko Mines’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Taseko Mines is more favorable than Jiangxi Copper.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taseko Mines 15.66% 11.54% 3.03% Jiangxi Copper N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Taseko Mines and Jiangxi Copper’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Taseko Mines and Jiangxi Copper’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taseko Mines $388.86 million 1.84 $61.28 million $0.20 12.30 Jiangxi Copper N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Taseko Mines has higher revenue and earnings than Jiangxi Copper.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.9% of Taseko Mines shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Taseko Mines shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Taseko Mines beats Jiangxi Copper on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taseko Mines

(Get Free Report)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company's principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona. Taseko Mines Limited was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Jiangxi Copper

(Get Free Report)

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited engages in exploring, mining, smelting, and refining copper in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It offers copper cathodes, copper rods and wires, sulphuric acid, and other products, as well as deposit, loan, guarantee, and financing consultation services. It is involved in the processing and sale of copper and hardware electric products; collection and sale of scrap metals; production and sale of non-ferrous metals, rare metals and non-metals, electrolytic copper foil, spiral and copper tubes, copper and enameled wires, other copper pipe products, and cast iron grinding balls; provision of repair, consulting, and transportation services; exploration, mining, selection, and smelting of gold and chemical; project, industrial, and fund investment, investment management, and investment and economic information advisory services; metallurgical chemistry; equipment manufacturing and maintenance activities; and development and production of thermo-electronic semiconductors and appliances. In addition, it engages in the development of chemical technologies; contracting for mining constructions; production and sale of casting products; maintenance of mechanical and electrical equipment; installation and debugging of equipment; sale of building materials; production of copper sulfate and electrolytic copper; scrap of base metals; and geological investigation and survey, and construction and engineering measurement. Further, it is involved in the sale of mineral processing, fine chemical, and other industrial and domestic products; trading of metal products; machinery processing; manufacture and sale of wear resistant materials; corporate asset and operation management, exhibition services, etc.; and trade and settlement of import-export business, offshore investment and financing, cross-border RMB settlement, and research and development activities. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Nanchang, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.