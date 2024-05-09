Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $9,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RSP. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,941,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,993 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,814,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,273,000 after buying an additional 112,526 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,948,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,867,000 after buying an additional 880,506 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,521,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,586,000 after buying an additional 609,306 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,376,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,482,000 after buying an additional 332,819 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $165.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,009,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,471,020. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.32. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $169.80. The firm has a market cap of $55.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

