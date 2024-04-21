Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.17.

ITCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Trading Up 0.5 %

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $72.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.57 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.10. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $84.89.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $132.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.97 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 30.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In related news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 13,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $925,987.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 13,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $925,987.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 22,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $1,576,556.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,301,065.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 168,487 shares of company stock valued at $11,364,950. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITCI. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

