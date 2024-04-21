Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $155.64.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 12,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 13.1% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 854 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 47.9% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 25.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 576 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $158.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.50. Ralph Lauren has a twelve month low of $103.17 and a twelve month high of $192.03.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

