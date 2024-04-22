Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Bank OZK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Bank OZK

Bank OZK Stock Up 2.6 %

OZK opened at $44.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.01. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $30.72 and a twelve month high of $52.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.27.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $406.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Bank OZK by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank OZK Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.