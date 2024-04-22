M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated a market perform rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI downgraded M.D.C. from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.13.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MDC

M.D.C. Stock Up 0.0 %

MDC stock opened at $62.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 9.76 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.54. M.D.C. has a fifty-two week low of $36.47 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.72 and a 200-day moving average of $54.02.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 8.64%. M.D.C.’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that M.D.C. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other M.D.C. news, Director David E. Blackford sold 6,200 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $388,678.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,446.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M.D.C.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after buying an additional 110,564 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 0.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,993 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 11,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.