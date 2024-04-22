Capital (LON:CAPD) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Capital (LON:CAPD – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 130 ($1.62) price objective on the stock.

LON CAPD opened at GBX 95.60 ($1.19) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £185.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 637.33, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61. Capital has a twelve month low of GBX 74 ($0.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 103.50 ($1.29). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 89.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 85.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.33.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from Capital’s previous dividend of $0.01. Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 2,000.00%.

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

