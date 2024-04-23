10,700 Shares in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FESM) Bought by Financial Perspectives Inc

Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FESM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $771,000.

Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF Price Performance

FESM stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.05. The stock had a trading volume of 24,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,473. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.00. Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $24.58 and a twelve month high of $30.20. The stock has a market cap of $547.54 million, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF (FESM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US, small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the Russel 2000 Index. FESM was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

