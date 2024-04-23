Financial Perspectives Inc Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Financial Perspectives Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,634,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,470,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063,767 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,206,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,980,548,000 after buying an additional 1,115,400 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,445,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,315,971,000 after acquiring an additional 33,773 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,106,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,256,090,000 after acquiring an additional 164,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 43.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,484,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $792,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,520 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $3.22 on Tuesday, hitting $198.52. The stock had a trading volume of 31,769,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,405,988. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $211.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.26.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.