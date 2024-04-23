Financial Perspectives Inc Acquires 812 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

SCHD stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,505,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,649,406. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.05. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $80.82.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

