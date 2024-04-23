Financial Perspectives Inc Buys 370 Shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF (BATS:IETC)

Financial Perspectives Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF (BATS:IETC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF during the 4th quarter worth $314,000. KM Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 628.9% during the 4th quarter. KM Capital Management Ltd. now owns 27,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 23,705 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 10,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 619,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,995,000 after acquiring an additional 43,685 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF Stock Performance

BATS IETC traded up $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.41. 21,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $232.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.36.

About iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF

The iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (IETC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Information Technology index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US stocks in the information technology sector according to an alternative classification system defined by machine learning algorithms.

