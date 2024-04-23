Financial Perspectives Inc Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Financial Perspectives Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,085,000 after buying an additional 8,607,912 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after buying an additional 8,316,251 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,335,886,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after buying an additional 5,277,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,076,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,852,000 after buying an additional 1,566,107 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $5.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $508.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,221,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,913,192. The stock has a market cap of $435.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $405.54 and a 1 year high of $527.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $513.49 and a 200 day moving average of $479.91.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

