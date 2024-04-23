Adrian J. Haigh Sells 22,223 Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX) Stock

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRXGet Free Report) Senior Officer Adrian J. Haigh sold 22,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.32, for a total transaction of C$207,029.47.

Adrian J. Haigh also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, April 15th, Adrian J. Haigh bought 22,222 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.31 per share, with a total value of C$51,332.82.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

TSE:FRX traded down C$0.02 on Tuesday, reaching C$12.80. 800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 881.09, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 10.17. The firm has a market cap of C$346.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 0.35. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of C$9.27 and a 52 week high of C$15.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.72.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRXGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.16). Fennec Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 75.50% and a negative return on equity of 1,005.59%. The firm had revenue of C$13.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.4202312 earnings per share for the current year.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's product candidate includes PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric cancer patients. It sells its products through regional pediatric oncology specialists and medical science liaisons.

