Adrian J. Haigh Sells 22,223 Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX) Stock

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Adrian J. Haigh sold 22,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.32, for a total transaction of C$207,029.47.
Adrian J. Haigh also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 15th, Adrian J. Haigh bought 22,222 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.31 per share, with a total value of C$51,332.82.
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
TSE:FRX traded down C$0.02 on Tuesday, reaching C$12.80. 800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 881.09, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 10.17. The firm has a market cap of C$346.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 0.35. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of C$9.27 and a 52 week high of C$15.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.72.
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's product candidate includes PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric cancer patients. It sells its products through regional pediatric oncology specialists and medical science liaisons.
