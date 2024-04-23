Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Sells 3,059 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,059 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,772,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,161,261,000 after buying an additional 9,393,992 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,927,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,817,055,000 after buying an additional 348,628 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 60,207,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,997,083,000 after buying an additional 5,185,453 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,054,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $797,901,000 after buying an additional 5,678,004 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,380,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $609,692,000 after buying an additional 101,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,844,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,105,117. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.56. The firm has a market cap of $149.04 billion, a PE ratio of 73.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $40.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. TD Cowen lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Argus lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

