Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.100-4.130 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Agree Realty also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.10-$4.13 EPS.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently commented on ADC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $69.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.61.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Agree Realty
Agree Realty Stock Up 1.3 %
Agree Realty Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 173.10%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Agree Realty
In related news, CEO Joey Agree bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.56 per share, with a total value of $115,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,112,896.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Richard Agree acquired 16,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $888,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 135,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,539,952.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joey Agree acquired 2,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.56 per share, with a total value of $115,120.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,112,896.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 42,482 shares of company stock valued at $2,397,572. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Agree Realty Company Profile
Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Agree Realty
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Charles Schwab Fortifies its Uptrend on EPS Beat
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Lockheed Martin Stock Aims for a Fresh All-Time High
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Beyond the Halving: The Future of Bitcoin Mining Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.