GAMMA Investing LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 25.1% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 114.2% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $73.58. 1,117,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,995. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $70.43 and a one year high of $77.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.38.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

