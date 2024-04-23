Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Acquired by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,860 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 29.0% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,773 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Baker Chad R lifted its position in Amphenol by 0.8% in the third quarter. Baker Chad R now owns 115,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,690,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Amphenol by 1,970.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.9% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 50,827 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APH. Citigroup raised their target price on Amphenol from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Amphenol from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amphenol from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on Amphenol from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.75.

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $2,212,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 305,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,846,050 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol stock traded up $2.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,492,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,768,038. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $72.00 and a 52 week high of $119.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

