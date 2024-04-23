Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Decreases Position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Photronics worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAB. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Photronics during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Photronics during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Photronics by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Photronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Photronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Photronics Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLAB traded up $1.44 on Tuesday, reaching $27.12. The stock had a trading volume of 278,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,969. Photronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.86 and a 12-month high of $34.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.40.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Photronics had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Photronics’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Photronics Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

