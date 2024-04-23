Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Buys 9,162 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,346 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 9,162 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE:KMI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.76. 9,026,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,237,313. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.42.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 102.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

