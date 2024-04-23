Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 328 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories makes up 0.6% of Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 51,631.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 547,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,075,000 after purchasing an additional 546,775 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 24.9% in the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 689,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,661,000 after purchasing an additional 137,621 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 46.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 248,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,651,000 after purchasing an additional 79,102 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 246,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,614,000 after purchasing an additional 78,166 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 51.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 225,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,353,000 after purchasing an additional 76,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IDXX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lowered IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.50.

Shares of IDXX stock traded up $13.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $492.61. 312,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,479. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $536.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $510.27. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $372.50 and a 1-year high of $583.39. The company has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $901.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 71.66% and a net margin of 23.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total value of $4,704,586.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,851,815.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total value of $4,704,586.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,712 shares in the company, valued at $3,851,815.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total value of $6,871,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,377,624.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,524 shares of company stock valued at $24,871,960 over the last ninety days. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

