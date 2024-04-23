Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,695,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,326,000 after buying an additional 1,000,005 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,964,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,463,000 after purchasing an additional 781,663 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,612,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,469,000 after purchasing an additional 216,768 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,826,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,339,000 after acquiring an additional 487,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 639.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,629,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZM. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.56.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZM traded up $2.12 on Tuesday, hitting $61.66. 2,673,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,316,608. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23 and a beta of -0.07. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.87 and a 52-week high of $75.90.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 9.68%. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 2,421 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.69, for a total value of $154,193.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,001 shares in the company, valued at $5,732,163.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,553 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $108,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,956 shares in the company, valued at $5,036,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 2,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.69, for a total transaction of $154,193.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,732,163.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,224 shares of company stock valued at $5,872,091. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

