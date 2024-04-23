Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.20.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CQP shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Down 1.4 %

CQP stock opened at $48.66 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $43.42 and a 1 year high of $62.34. The company has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.51.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 44.02% and a negative return on equity of 292.30%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,952,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,776,000 after buying an additional 802,824 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 26.6% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,913,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,684,000 after acquiring an additional 401,548 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 170.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 391,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,232,000 after acquiring an additional 246,808 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 615,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,624,000 after acquiring an additional 167,567 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 210,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,501,000 after purchasing an additional 69,567 shares during the last quarter. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

Featured Stories

