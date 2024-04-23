Sabre Insurance Group plc (SBRE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 8.10 on June 5th

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.10 ($0.10) per share on Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is a boost from Sabre Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $0.90. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Sabre Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of SBRE opened at GBX 172 ($2.12) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 166.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 155.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £427.27 million, a PE ratio of 2,494.29, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.19. Sabre Insurance Group has a 1 year low of GBX 117.20 ($1.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 183.60 ($2.27).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 200 ($2.47) to GBX 220 ($2.72) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 170 ($2.10) to GBX 200 ($2.47) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th.

Insider Transactions at Sabre Insurance Group

In other Sabre Insurance Group news, insider Bryan Joseph bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 178 ($2.20) per share, with a total value of £5,340 ($6,595.85). In other Sabre Insurance Group news, insider Adam Richard Westwood sold 24,008 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 178 ($2.20), for a total transaction of £42,734.24 ($52,784.39). Also, insider Bryan Joseph purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 178 ($2.20) per share, for a total transaction of £5,340 ($6,595.85). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,182 shares of company stock valued at $563,966. Corporate insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers taxi, private car, and motorcycle insurance through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive brands. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

