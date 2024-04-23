Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 16 Per Share

Bodycote plc (LON:BOY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share on Thursday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from Bodycote’s previous dividend of $6.70. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Bodycote Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BOY stock opened at GBX 691 ($8.54) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 658.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 618.04. The company has a market cap of £1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 1,526.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.18. Bodycote has a fifty-two week low of GBX 545 ($6.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 731 ($9.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kevin Boyd purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 653 ($8.07) per share, for a total transaction of £19,590 ($24,197.13). 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bodycote

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. It operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. The company offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

