Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL) Announces Dividend of $0.06

Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share on Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is a boost from Seplat Energy’s previous dividend of $0.03. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:SEPL opened at GBX 156 ($1.93) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £917.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,427.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 143.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 133.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Seplat Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 95.10 ($1.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 158.55 ($1.96).

Seplat Energy Plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production, and gas processing activities in Nigeria, the Bahamas, Italy, Switzerland, Barbados, and England. It operates through two segments, Oil and Gas. The Oil segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil. Its Gas segment produces and processes gas.

