Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL) Announces Dividend of $0.06

Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share on Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is a boost from Seplat Energy’s previous dividend of $0.03. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Seplat Energy Stock Performance
Shares of LON:SEPL opened at GBX 156 ($1.93) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £917.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,427.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 143.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 133.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Seplat Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 95.10 ($1.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 158.55 ($1.96).
About Seplat Energy
