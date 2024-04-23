Stelrad Group PLC (SRAD) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 25th

Stelrad Group PLC (LON:SRAD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.72 ($0.06) per share on Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Stelrad Group’s previous dividend of $2.92. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Stelrad Group Stock Up 0.8 %

SRAD opened at GBX 130 ($1.61) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 118.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 113.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.32, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.59. Stelrad Group has a one year low of GBX 92 ($1.14) and a one year high of GBX 140 ($1.73). The stock has a market capitalization of £165.56 million, a P/E ratio of 1,108.33 and a beta of 0.22.

Get Stelrad Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Stelrad Group

In related news, insider Annette Borén purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 122 ($1.51) per share, for a total transaction of £5,490 ($6,781.13). In related news, insider Annette Borén acquired 4,500 shares of Stelrad Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 122 ($1.51) per share, with a total value of £5,490 ($6,781.13). Also, insider Katherine Innes Ker acquired 8,100 shares of Stelrad Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 118 ($1.46) per share, with a total value of £9,558 ($11,805.83). Insiders own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

About Stelrad Group

Stelrad Group PLC manufactures and distributes radiators in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Turkey, and internationally. It offers steel panel and low surface temperature radiators; towel warmers; decorative steel tubular radiators; steel multicolumn and aluminium radiators; and hydronic, hybrid, dual fuel, and electrical heat emitters under the Stelrad, Henrad, Termo Teknik, DL Radiators, and Hudevad brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stelrad Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelrad Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.