Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Receives Buy Rating from Benchmark

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Benchmark in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $39.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Select Medical Price Performance

Shares of SEM traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.45. 1,993,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,204. Select Medical has a 12 month low of $21.28 and a 12 month high of $33.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.92.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Select Medical will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,689,668 shares in the company, valued at $200,021,073.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Select Medical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Select Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 74.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,292 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Select Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

