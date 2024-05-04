Brett Reaches 1-Day Volume of $44.88 Million (BRETT)

Brett (BRETT) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. Brett has a market cap of $405.34 million and $44.88 million worth of Brett was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Brett has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. One Brett token can now be purchased for $0.0405 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Brett Token Profile

Brett’s launch date was February 23rd, 2024. Brett’s total supply is 9,999,998,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Brett’s official website is www.basedbrett.com. Brett’s official Twitter account is @basedbrett.

Brett Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Brett (BRETT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Base platform. Brett has a current supply of 9,999,998,655 with 8,554,838,671 in circulation. The last known price of Brett is 0.03429782 USD and is up 8.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $24,792,837.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.basedbrett.com/.”

