Cohen Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 2,794 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,794 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 196.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 9,206 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 85,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,894,000 after acquiring an additional 41,173 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,171,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 195.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after buying an additional 14,416 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IFF. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.35.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE IFF traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,134,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,435. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.68. The stock has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.46, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.23. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.11 and a 52-week high of $97.49.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -15.94%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

