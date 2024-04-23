Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Position Increased by Roble Belko & Company Inc

Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 77.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,405 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.14. 20,131,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,517,379. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.56 and a 1-year high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.17.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 48.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSCO. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Melius downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $150,130.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,579,865.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,441 shares of company stock valued at $972,080. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

