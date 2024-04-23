Cosmos (ATOM) Achieves Market Cap of $3.40 Billion

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for about $8.70 or 0.00013123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $3.40 billion and $233.45 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.18 or 0.00057588 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00010412 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00021847 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 66.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00003669 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00007650 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000160 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

