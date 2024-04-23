Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Bought by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 62.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 406,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,378 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for 2.0% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $18,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.40. 1,002,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,097. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $42.45 and a twelve month high of $46.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.80.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.