Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 5,033 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,033 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up 1.6% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. owned 0.22% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $14,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at about $102,900,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 103.3% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,771,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,318,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,456,000. MBB Public Markets I LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 67.0% during the third quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 514,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,562,000 after buying an additional 206,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $14,436,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:XBI traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,923,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,743,626. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.80 and a fifty-two week high of $103.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.33 and a 200-day moving average of $84.49.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.