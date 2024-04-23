Financial Contrast: Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) and Columbine Valley Resources (OTCMKTS:TRXO)

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) and Columbine Valley Resources (OTCMKTS:TRXO – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Ovintiv has a beta of 2.65, suggesting that its share price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Columbine Valley Resources has a beta of -49.51, suggesting that its share price is 5,051% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Ovintiv and Columbine Valley Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ovintiv 19.16% 19.50% 9.71% Columbine Valley Resources N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ovintiv 0 4 9 0 2.69 Columbine Valley Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ovintiv and Columbine Valley Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Ovintiv currently has a consensus price target of $56.71, suggesting a potential upside of 8.55%. Given Ovintiv’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ovintiv is more favorable than Columbine Valley Resources.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ovintiv and Columbine Valley Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ovintiv $10.88 billion 1.30 $2.09 billion $7.89 6.66 Columbine Valley Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ovintiv has higher revenue and earnings than Columbine Valley Resources.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.8% of Ovintiv shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Ovintiv shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of Columbine Valley Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ovintiv beats Columbine Valley Resources on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ovintiv

(Get Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta. In addition, the company's upstream assets comprise Bakken in northwest North Dakota, and Uinta in central Utah; and Horn River in northeast British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Encana Corporation and changed its name to Ovintiv Inc. in January 2020. Ovintiv Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

About Columbine Valley Resources

(Get Free Report)

Columbine Valley Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns various properties, which are primarily located in the Rocky Mountain region of Wyoming, as well as Nebraska. Columbine Valley Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.