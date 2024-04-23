Financial Perspectives Inc Sells 45 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Financial Perspectives Inc lowered its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,689,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,437,096,000 after purchasing an additional 324,063 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,911,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,134,069,000 after acquiring an additional 52,739 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,310,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,320,000 after acquiring an additional 36,744 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,132,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,861,000 after acquiring an additional 336,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 626,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,136,000 after acquiring an additional 43,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of PH traded up $10.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $550.24. The stock had a trading volume of 375,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,863. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $309.89 and a 12 month high of $570.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $540.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $474.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $70.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.52.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.26 by $0.89. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.94, for a total transaction of $2,613,779.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,265.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $1,991,664.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,693,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,197 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.94, for a total value of $2,613,779.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,265.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,099,566 in the last ninety days. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $602.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $551.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $588.00 to $629.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PH

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.