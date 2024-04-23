First National Bank Sioux Falls Buys 6,870 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 120.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,870 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,271,354,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 719.6% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,621,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $884,009,000 after purchasing an additional 7,569,304 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $577,800,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 79.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,555,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $979,803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234,737 shares during the period. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,262.2% during the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,827,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $414,932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546,457 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.52. 2,909,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,710,497. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.40.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

