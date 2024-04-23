First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.17

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1666 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of HISF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.22. 1,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,354. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.77. First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF has a 52 week low of $41.73 and a 52 week high of $44.98. The company has a market capitalization of $32.42 million, a PE ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.15.

About First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF

The First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (HISF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund uses a fund-of-funds structure to primarily seek income across a broad range of fixed income securities of US and non-US issuers. HISF was launched on Aug 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

