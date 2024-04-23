First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd.
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of FMB stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.87. The stock had a trading volume of 226,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,137. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $48.08 and a twelve month high of $51.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.72.
About First Trust Managed Municipal ETF
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Managed Municipal ETF
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Charles Schwab Fortifies its Uptrend on EPS Beat
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Lockheed Martin Stock Aims for a Fresh All-Time High
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Beyond the Halving: The Future of Bitcoin Mining Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.